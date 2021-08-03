Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK):

7/20/2021 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.76. 17,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,733. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,485 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 329,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 158,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

