Analysts Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT at $24.50

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atreca by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCEL opened at $5.85 on Friday. Atreca has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

