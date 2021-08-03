Analysts Set Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Price Target at $49.38

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after buying an additional 325,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $201,627,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.