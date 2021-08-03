Analysts Set Expectations for Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Strategic Education stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

