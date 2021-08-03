Analysts Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Price Target at $255.53

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.53.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $247.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.94. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.