Analysts Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) PT at $426.95

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $426.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in RingCentral by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $3,869,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG opened at $270.37 on Friday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

