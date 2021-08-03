Analysts Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target at $4.29

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

RROTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RROTF remained flat at $$2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. Roots has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

