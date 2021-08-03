Analysts Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target at $4.29

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

RROTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RROTF remained flat at $$2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. Roots has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

