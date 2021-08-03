Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target at $131.18

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

