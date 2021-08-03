Analysts Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target at $197.57

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,287,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 155,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,725,000 after buying an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $187.33 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

