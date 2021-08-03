Analysts Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) PT at $26.31

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,083,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.