Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $61.63

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $37,115,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53. Upwork has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

