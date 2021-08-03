Analyzing Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

3.5% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cheetah Mobile and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith Micro Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 61.38%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile 48.37% 15.51% 9.65% Smith Micro Software -2.24% 4.84% 4.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Smith Micro Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $238.87 million 1.21 $63.87 million $0.46 4.37 Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 5.92 $4.16 million $0.17 33.41

Cheetah Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Cheetah Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Smith Micro Software on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; and Cheetah GreetBot, a reception robot. Further, the company provides mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; and artificial intelligence and other services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.