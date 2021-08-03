Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Dawson James upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

