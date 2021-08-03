Anchor Protocol (ANC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.30 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00004760 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $170.15 million and $3.30 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,973,963 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

