Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

