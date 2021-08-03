Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.
Shares of Angion Biomedica stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 16,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,241. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,811,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
Angion Biomedica Company Profile
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
