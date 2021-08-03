Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 16,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,241. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,811,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

