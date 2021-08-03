Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.67.

BUD stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 25.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

