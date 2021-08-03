Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Up 24.9% in July

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,301. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

