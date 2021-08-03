ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $369.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.06.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.