Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Update

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AOXG opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Aoxing Pharmaceutical

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

