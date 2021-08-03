Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Update

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS AOXG opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Aoxing Pharmaceutical
