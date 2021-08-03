Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APEMY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $2.5681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

