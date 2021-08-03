Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE ARI opened at $15.08 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

