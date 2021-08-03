Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 86,020 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APSG. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 514,804 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

