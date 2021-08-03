AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $43,811,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $36,140,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $17,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

