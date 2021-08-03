Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ APDN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 26,354,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,546. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.