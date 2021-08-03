Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $28.80

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.80, but opened at $27.84. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 322 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795 over the last three months. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 228.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.