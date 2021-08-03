AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,417. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

