AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,417 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

