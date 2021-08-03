AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 682 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,859,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

