AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $200,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.