AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,870 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 166,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 102,673 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,219,000. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNP shares. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

Shares of SNP opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

