AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,137,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $637.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.83 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.45.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

