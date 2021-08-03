AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Cowen raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of SPCE opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

