AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 83.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,437 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

NYSE NEWR opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.03.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,566 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

