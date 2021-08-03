Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $261.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.88.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.