ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

