ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.