Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Short Interest Update

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 394,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

