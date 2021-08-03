Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of ARES traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 494,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,132. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.