Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGO stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. 4,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

