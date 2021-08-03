Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

ARGO traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. 253,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,146. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

