Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

NYSE:ANET opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.00. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $383.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.65.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.