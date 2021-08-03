Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.50.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET stock opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $383.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $71,061.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Arista Networks by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $179,575,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.