Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $375.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.00.
Shares of ANET opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $383.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
