Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $375.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $383.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

