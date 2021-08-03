Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 97369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Arizona Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.48 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.52.

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

