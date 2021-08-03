Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $35.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

