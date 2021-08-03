Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AHT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AHT opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.66. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40. On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

