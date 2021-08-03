Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,454 ($71.26). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,368 ($70.13), with a volume of 596,572 shares changing hands.

AHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £24.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,349.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

