Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Short Interest Update

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Chih T. Cheung bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPL. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPL opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

