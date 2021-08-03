Assertio (ASRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ASRT opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Assertio has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55.
A number of research firms have commented on ASRT. Gabelli upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.