Assertio (ASRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASRT opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Assertio has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assertio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 520.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Assertio worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ASRT. Gabelli upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

